Polanskia s victim pleads to end case: a He owes me nothinga

Roman Polanski's sexual assault victim made an impassioned plea Friday to end the fugitive director's four-decade legal saga, saying she felt more abused by the legal justice system than by the man who she said drugged, raped and sodomized her when she was 13. "The trauma of the ordeal that followed was so great that, you know, the brief encounter with him that evening that was unpleasant just faded and paled," Samantha Geimer said outside a courtroom in Los Angeles Superior Court. "It just wasn't as traumatic for me as everybody would like to believe it was."

