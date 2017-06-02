Pets 2 Love: Sophie

CBS2 / KCAL9 CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA [...] Bars Consider Extending Last Call From 2 To 4 A.M. At Trunks in West Hollywood, the support for the bill is pouring in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.