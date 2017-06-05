Ojai's Best Cheeseburger Stand Just Up and Moved to Santa Monica
How about this for a move: HiHo , a popular cheeseburger and shake shack from up in idyllic Ojai, is closing their Ventura County shop and trucking the whole operation to Santa Monica. The two-year-old restaurant first announced the shutter of the original space on their website, saying they are " excited for the next chapter " down in greater Los Angeles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang member once involved in Harbor Gateway tru...
|12 hr
|Yaya
|1
|Maxine waters
|12 hr
|actorvet
|4
|gobal warming trump why did you drop paris deal
|15 hr
|whats putin know
|1
|80 Charts that Show Global Warming Hysteria Is ...
|16 hr
|Gerald
|1
|Contributers Needed for New Unscripted Comedy T...
|16 hr
|MysticArts Jacob
|1
|casula
|17 hr
|tuba toofpaste
|1
|Review: Inglewood Lanes
|17 hr
|INGLEWOOD LANES
|22
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC