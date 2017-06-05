Ojai's Best Cheeseburger Stand Just U...

Ojai's Best Cheeseburger Stand Just Up and Moved to Santa Monica

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Eater

How about this for a move: HiHo , a popular cheeseburger and shake shack from up in idyllic Ojai, is closing their Ventura County shop and trucking the whole operation to Santa Monica. The two-year-old restaurant first announced the shutter of the original space on their website, saying they are " excited for the next chapter " down in greater Los Angeles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gang member once involved in Harbor Gateway tru... 12 hr Yaya 1
Maxine waters 12 hr actorvet 4
gobal warming trump why did you drop paris deal 15 hr whats putin know 1
80 Charts that Show Global Warming Hysteria Is ... 16 hr Gerald 1
Contributers Needed for New Unscripted Comedy T... 16 hr MysticArts Jacob 1
casula 17 hr tuba toofpaste 1
Review: Inglewood Lanes 17 hr INGLEWOOD LANES 22
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Notre Dame
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. North Korea
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,638 • Total comments across all topics: 281,575,666

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC