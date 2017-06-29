Nyesha Arrington Takes Over Gorgeous ...

Nyesha Arrington Takes Over Gorgeous Santa Monica Yacht Club

19 hrs ago Read more: Eater

It looks like Top Chef star Nyesha Arrington isn't going to be living the nomad life for long, after her name was spotted as part of a deal at the former Santa Monica Yacht Club space . Arrington has been traveling and cooking since leaving her post at Leona in Venice at the beginning of the year, but now seems to be heading back into a permanent kitchen to give the Westside another run.

