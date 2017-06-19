Miles Teller arrested for public drunkenness in San Diego
Teller is out of jail after being arrested for public drunkenness. San Die... A 22-year-old Virginia man is charged with murder in an attack on a group of Muslim girls returning from breakfast to an all-night prayer session at their mosque.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|My tenant has people living in her kitchen
|Sun
|minkman111
|1
|Sweet Cat Welcomes His Soldier Dad Home
|Sun
|Ann
|1
|Bass Player MISSING!!!
|Jun 14
|Anonymous
|1
|WARNING about Inception Media Group
|Jun 10
|Suing Inception M...
|1
|Adam West learned to embrace Batman role he cou...
|Jun 10
|discocrisco
|1
|One City One Pride Art Festival gets underway
|May 30
|Darius
|4
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC