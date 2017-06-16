Magic Monday Returns to Santa Monica ...

Magic Monday Returns to Santa Monica Playhouse

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Experience the thrill of magic and spellbinding illusions with a rotating cast of Master Magicians and Variety Acts every Monday at the Santa Monica Playhouse from May 1 through August 28. Created by the same team that brought you the theatrical smash hit Smoke and Mirrors, the weekly variety show MAGIC MONDAY began last summer at the Santa Monica playhouse and is back due to overwhelming audience response. All ages are invited to witness the greatest in prestidigitation and the latest mind-blowing illusions in an intimate setting with a line-up of renowned magicians from the Magic Castle, America's Got Talent, Penn and Teller's Fool Us and Wizard Wars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 9 hr bill 20,937
Johnny Depp 14 hr BestRedVest 2
312 New Summer Prostitutes Arrive 14 hr BestRedVest 3
Women should stop wearing bras 14 hr BestRedVest 3
The Hills vs Jersey Shore 17 hr Stillnotoverthehills 1
Wet 'N' Wild Waterpark Los Angeles (Sep '13) 22 hr 567abc 22
teens steal lapd cars Thu adamanter 1
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at June 16 at 11:57AM PDT

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Health Care
  2. Cuba
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,883 • Total comments across all topics: 281,804,479

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC