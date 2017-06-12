Lunetta Is Santa Monica's New Low-Key...

Lunetta Is Santa Monica's New Low-Key Dinnertime Jewel Box

The second half of chef Raphael Lunetta 's new powerhouse Santa Monica restaurant duo is here, as the aptly-named Lunetta arrives for service on Tuesday, June 20. A dim, inviting counterpart to the sunny Lunetta All Day , this new dinner-and-drinks iteration is sure to draw in the neighborhood. It helps that the big windows up front act as a sort of looking glass, letting passersby on Pico eye the midcentury touches and leather and wood finishes beyond.

