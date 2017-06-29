LA Freedom Festival celebrates Fourth...

LA Freedom Festival celebrates Fourth of July with symbolic new sculpture

While people gather at the inaugural L.A. Freedom Festival for a night of Persian pop, ethnic food, and Fourth of July fireworks, a new public artwork will be unveiled. Dubbed “The Freedom Sculpture,” the stainless steel monument by internationally renowned Sri Lankan designer Cecil Balmond and modeled on the progressive Cyrus Cylinder of ancient Persia is a gift to the city.

