L.A. County pediatric hospitals form partnership to expand services for children

Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach is forming a "strategic affiliation" with UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital. UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital and Miller Children's and Women's Hospital Long Beach announced on Thursday, June 22, that they will form an alliance allowing the pediatric hospitals to open new clinics together and train more doctors.

