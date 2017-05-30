Kite Pharma Reports 73 Percent Of Pat...

Kite Pharma Reports 73 Percent Of Patients Achieved MRD Negative...

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: BioSpace

Kite Pharma Reports 73 Percent Of Patients Achieved MRD Negative Complete Remission In Updated Analysis From Phase I ZUMA-3 CAR-T Trial Of KTE-C19 In Adult Patients With High Burden Relapsed/Refractory Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia SANTA MONICA, Calif.-- --Kite Pharma, Inc., , a leading cell therapy company, today announced that 73 percent of patients achieved complete remission, including those with incomplete or partial recovery of bone marrow, in an updated analysis of the Phase 1 ZUMA-3 trial of KTE-C19 in adults with high burden relapsed/refractory acute lymphoblastic leukemia . All responders tested negative for minimal residual disease .

Start the conversation, or Read more at BioSpace.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Wildcats Bowling League at Inglewood Lanes 1 hr WILDCATS LEAGUE B... 10
Review: Ciclii 5 hr Wayne_Santee 3
Ban all Muslims from entering United States 16 hr U CaL 1
Italy police under fire for letting mob boss gr... 21 hr Jane 1
News New Art Therapy Studio Draws on Power of Expres... Sun Hayleypa57chev 5
Arizona man wears colander for driver's license... Sat Jean 1
lompoc parks Sat Mona Day 1
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Climate Change
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,084 • Total comments across all topics: 281,533,211

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC