Kite Pharma Reports 73 Percent Of Patients Achieved MRD Negative Complete Remission In Updated Analysis From Phase I ZUMA-3 CAR-T Trial Of KTE-C19 In Adult Patients With High Burden Relapsed/Refractory Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia SANTA MONICA, Calif.-- --Kite Pharma, Inc., , a leading cell therapy company, today announced that 73 percent of patients achieved complete remission, including those with incomplete or partial recovery of bone marrow, in an updated analysis of the Phase 1 ZUMA-3 trial of KTE-C19 in adults with high burden relapsed/refractory acute lymphoblastic leukemia . All responders tested negative for minimal residual disease .

