Karrueche Tran wins five-year restraining order against ex Chris Brown
A judge in Santa Monica, California, granted the Claws actress' request during a hearing Thursday, where she shared threatening text and voicemail messages from the 28-year-old singer. Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran are seen during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on February 17, 2015 in New York City.
