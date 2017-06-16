Karrueche Tran wins five-year restraining order against ex Chris Brown

A judge in Santa Monica, California, granted the Claws actress' request during a hearing Thursday, where she shared threatening text and voicemail messages from the 28-year-old singer. Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran are seen during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on February 17, 2015 in New York City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.