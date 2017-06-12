Jonathan Gold Says the Food at Michael's "Feels Alive Again"

This week, Jonathan Gold reviews Michael's Santa Monica , the over 40-year-old restaurant that recently underwent a serious overhaul thanks to new chef Miles Thompson . The Times critic describes the restaurant as "all very disco-era until you get out to the tented patio, where it is still pretty late-'70s ," but Thompson's cooking is very 2017, with a penchant for "dusky greens and splashes of citrus, whole grains and pungent cheese, fermented things and custardy sauce."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.