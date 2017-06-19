Joanne Froggatt attends Los Angeles F...

Joanne Froggatt attends Los Angeles Film Festival

1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

Busty Joanne Froggatt rocks a trendy jumpsuit as she attends the screening of new movie A Crooked Somebody at the LA Film Festival... as Downton Abbey movie is CONFIRMED But Joanne Froggatt's latest acting role will see her step into slightly different shoes, as she attended the screening of her new film A Crooked Somebody at the Los Angeles Film Festival in Santa Monica, California on Wednesday. Wearing a trendy wide leg jumpsuit that featured a plunging neckline, the 36-year-old looked sensational as she appeared just hours after the widely-discussed Downton Abbey movie was confirmed.

