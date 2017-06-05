Jimmy Kimmel Learns Secret of the - Whaboom' From...
It was "Wha-won't" for "The Bachelorette" Season 13's most notorious contestant as the Whaboom guy was voted off Monday night's show. Lucas Yancey, 31, didn't seem too traumatized by his rejection, however, and later in the evening appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" talking to the late-night host from his Santa Monica, California, apartment.
