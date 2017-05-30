Is Snapchat Illegally Snapping Up Residential Parking in Venice?

When the Venice Freakshow was forced to close its doors in April after a decade of entertaining crowds on the boardwalk, its owner blamed the eviction on Snap Inc., the $28 billion company behind the popular mobile app Snapchat, whose presence has expanded dramatically in the beachside community in recent years. On paper, Snap Inc. has no share in the ownership of the building, and no responsibility for the departure of the Freakshow from the building's ground floor.

