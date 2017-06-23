Irate commuters threaten a lawsuit over narrowed streets in Playa Vista and Playa del Rey
South Bay commuters looking to avoid the 405 Freeway have long taken an alternate route through Playa del Rey, passing the coastline and the Ballona Wetlands to reach Santa Monica. The route is popular - with more than 24,000 vehicles per day - but some residents complained that harried commuters speeding through the neighborhood put pedestrians and children at risk.
