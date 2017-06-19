In Battle Of The Film Festivals, Telluride Comes Into Town And Upstages LAFF In Its Own Backyard
The currently running Los Angeles Film Festival , which by nature of its Hollywood industry hometown roots should be cock of the walk, just can't catch a break as interlopers like Telluride are hogging the attention. Proving it is never too early to kickstart the movie awards season, once again the Telluride Film Festival temporarily relocated to the London Hotel rooftop deck in West Hollywood Tuesday evening to tout this year's upcoming Labor Day weekend edition of the fest that has increasingly become a must first-stop on the Oscar hopeful circuit.
