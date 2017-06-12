How you may be able to take a rental ...

How you may be able to take a rental bike to the LA County Fair one day

POMONA >> A bike-share program may be in place in Pomona in time for the 2018 Los Angeles County Fair, officials announced last week. The program would give residents the opportunity to rent a bicycle from one of various docking stations and return it to the same station or another in the system.

