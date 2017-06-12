Hotels Workers at Santa Monica DoubleTree Announce Decision to Join Union

June 14, 2017 -- After a 16-year battle, hotel workers employed by the DoubleTree in Santa Monica announced Tuesday they are joining UNITE Here Local 11, a hospitality workers union already representing employees at some of the larger local hotels. Joined by local activists, clergy, and Santa Monica City Council members Kevin McKeown and Tony Vazquez, the workers -- primarily immigrant women -- made the announcement in an event in front of City Hall.

