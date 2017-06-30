Herea s what Nick Cave and the Bad Se...

Herea s what Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds did at the Theatre at Ace Hotel in L.A.

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: LA Daily News

July 7: Nick Cave and director Andrew Dominik will talk about the movie after a screening at the Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles. Tickets are $35-$40.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16) 3 hr Norcal650 110
Enter to Win a FREE Fidget Spinner worth $25 12 hr Trumpets 1
Do you think Donald Trump should be President? ... 12 hr Trumpets 1
Maxine waters 21 hr Paul Kersey 5
White Male Privilege 23 hr Coco lover 22
Ban all Muslims from entering United States Fri Refuse to hate 8
Review: National Family Solutions Fri Happy2Hear 2
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,104 • Total comments across all topics: 282,148,484

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC