Here They Are, The Best Cheese Shops in Los Angeles

Here They Are, The Best Cheese Shops in Los Angeles

Saturday

Their eyes widen and sometimes even tear up when they talk about cheese. There's Kia Burton, co-owner of the Cheesemongers of Sherman Oaks, who lights up as she recommends the silky goat cheese Sofia and offers samples along with tips for proper storage; cheesemonger Sigmund Werndorf at Wally's Beverly Hills who breaks into an excited tale of war and history behind cheese as he slices; cheesemonger Lynne Affleck at Wheel House who confides that she tastes French onion soup in the German cheese Sternschnuppe; and Lydia Clarke, co-owner of DTLA Cheese, who gets misty-eyed talking about the honor of working with small dairies and bringing their products to the public.

