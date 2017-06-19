Gordon Ramsay and daughter Matilda en...

Gordon Ramsay and daughter Matilda enjoy shopping trip

59 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Daddy's girl! Gordon Ramsay and daughter Matilda adorably hold hands as they celebrate Father's Day with shopping trip And Gordon Ramsay and his daughter Matilda demonstrated their unbreakable bond once again as they held hands during a shopping trip in Santa Monica, California , on Sunday. Celebrating Father's Day in style, the pair looked to have had a successful shopping trip as they both toted bags.

