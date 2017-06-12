Gay Pride Parade becomes resistance m...

Gay Pride Parade becomes resistance march

About 100,000 straight and gay people, minorities and not, stretched from Hollywood to West Hollywood June 11, as what used to be a raucous Gay Pride march this year became #ResistMarch to protest politics. Helicopter video showed a crowd filling sidewalks and six traffic lanes on streets, which had been closed to traffic.

