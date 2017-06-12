Gay Pride Parade becomes resistance march
About 100,000 straight and gay people, minorities and not, stretched from Hollywood to West Hollywood June 11, as what used to be a raucous Gay Pride march this year became #ResistMarch to protest politics. Helicopter video showed a crowd filling sidewalks and six traffic lanes on streets, which had been closed to traffic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Independent.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beyond Oscars' glare, a glimpse of women on the...
|3 hr
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|6
|Clippers Reportedly to Announce New Arena in In...
|4 hr
|hey hey hay
|3
|One of the LAPD cruisers allegedly stolen by ca...
|4 hr
|hey hey hay
|1
|Bass Player MISSING!!!
|Jun 14
|Anonymous
|1
|WARNING about Inception Media Group
|Jun 10
|Suing Inception M...
|1
|Adam West learned to embrace Batman role he cou...
|Jun 10
|discocrisco
|1
|One City One Pride Art Festival gets underway
|May 30
|Darius
|4
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC