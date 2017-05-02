From the Archives: Door-to-door with Jane Fonda
May 1982: Jane Fonda campaigns for husband Tom Hayden, who was running for the 44th Assembly district in Los Angeles. May 1982: Jane Fonda campaigns for husband Tom Hayden, who was running for the 44th Assembly district in Los Angeles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|2 hr
|Rose of Tralee
|77
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|My tenant has people living in her kitchen
|Sun
|minkman111
|1
|Sweet Cat Welcomes His Soldier Dad Home
|Jun 18
|Ann
|1
|Bass Player MISSING!!!
|Jun 14
|Anonymous
|1
|WARNING about Inception Media Group
|Jun 10
|Suing Inception M...
|1
|Adam West learned to embrace Batman role he cou...
|Jun 10
|discocrisco
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC