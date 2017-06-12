For some Californians, it's bring you...

For some Californians, it's bring your dog to work day every day

LOS ANGELES: Many California tech companies are encouraging employees to bring their dogs to the office, saying their presence can boost productivity, relieve stress and improve the work environment. In Los Angeles' seaside tech hub, an area that encompasses parts of Santa Monica and Venice Beach and is dubbed "Silicon Beach," the majority of companies are dog-friendly.

