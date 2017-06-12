For some Californians, it's bring your dog to work day every day
LOS ANGELES: Many California tech companies are encouraging employees to bring their dogs to the office, saying their presence can boost productivity, relieve stress and improve the work environment. In Los Angeles' seaside tech hub, an area that encompasses parts of Santa Monica and Venice Beach and is dubbed "Silicon Beach," the majority of companies are dog-friendly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,928
|WARNING about David Borshell
|4 hr
|Katie W
|3
|Review: Inglewood Lanes
|6 hr
|INGLEWOOD LANES
|26
|Review: Wildcats Bowling League at Inglewood Lanes
|6 hr
|WILDCATS BOWLING ...
|28
|Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16)
|6 hr
|INGLEWOOD LANES B...
|120
|Review: Round Table Pizza
|6 hr
|ROUND TABLE PIZZA
|40
|Is Lake Forest the Ghetto of OC? (Jun '11)
|12 hr
|Jerry
|4
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC