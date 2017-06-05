Everytable Offers Different Prices at Different Locations - And The Food's Pretty Good

Everytable is a new food-service concept that just doesn't serve food: it has the greater good in mind. Each location - there are currently four total, in Baldwin Hills, South L.A. , downtown L.A. and Santa Monica - contains just an open refrigerator case, the kind you might find filled with sandwiches at Trader Joe's or 7-Eleven, and a few tables.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.