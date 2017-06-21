Essential Santa Monica Restaurants To Know About Right Now
Santa Monica, famous for the Pacific Ocean, 3rd Street Promenade and the Santa Monica Pier, offers locals and tourists a number of dining destinations. From cheap bites, healthy eats, and seafood to fine-dining establishments, there are a ton of great places to eat if you know where to look.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|Tue
|Rose of Tralee
|74
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|My tenant has people living in her kitchen
|Jun 18
|minkman111
|1
|Bass Player MISSING!!!
|Jun 14
|Anonymous
|1
|WARNING about Inception Media Group
|Jun 10
|Suing Inception M...
|1
|Adam West learned to embrace Batman role he cou...
|Jun 10
|discocrisco
|1
|One City One Pride Art Festival gets underway
|May 30
|Darius
|4
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC