Erin Andrews Tells Megyn Kelly Why Sh...

Erin Andrews Tells Megyn Kelly Why She Doesn't Back Down From a Fight

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: MSNBC

Erin Andrews thought her career was finished - and she still can't forgive the stalker who made her feel that way when he posted nude video of her all over the internet. Andrews - co-host of ABC's "Dancing With the Stars" and the lead sideline reporter for Fox Sports' coverage of the National Football League - said in an interview airing on NBC's " Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly " that the name Michael David Barrett still "makes me want to throw up and hit him in the face."

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Round Table Pizza 6 hr ROUND TABLE PIZZA 9
Is Lake Forest the Ghetto of OC? (Jun '11) 12 hr Lake Forest sucks 2
Albino kids whose arms were brutally hacked off... Sat Jean 1
WARNING about Inception Media Group Sat Suing Inception M... 1
WARNING about David Borshell Sat Adam W 2
News New Art Therapy Studio Draws on Power of Expres... Sat rickyruns82 7
News Adam West learned to embrace Batman role he cou... Sat discocrisco 1
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,832 • Total comments across all topics: 281,696,885

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC