Erin Andrews Tells Megyn Kelly Why She Doesn't Back Down From a Fight

Erin Andrews thought her career was finished - and she still can't forgive the stalker who made her feel that way when he posted nude video of her all over the internet. Andrews - co-host of ABC's "Dancing With the Stars" and the lead sideline reporter for Fox Sports' coverage of the National Football League - said in an interview airing on NBC's " Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly " that the name Michael David Barrett still "makes me want to throw up and hit him in the face."

