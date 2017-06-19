Ending Homelessness, One Person at a ...

Ending Homelessness, One Person at a Time

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation

When people think of us, many envision a wealthy beach community dotted with hip boutiques and bistros overlooking beautiful sunsets. But here in Santa Monica we face stark, complicated issues-including homelessness-like any other city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
free agent clippers 11 hr lakers thru and thru 1
News At Glastonbury, Depp asks about assassinating t... 12 hr Hollywood Turdher... 1
I HATE little dogs! 14 hr Rodents00 1
Follow me on SC!!! 14 hr Hippie_Chic 1
6-21-17 Murders hit record high in Mexico 17 hr Mexican Sux 5
News Forever the bridesmaid: Are listings that linge... 21 hr same all over 1
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... Thu Ahmmad 77
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at June 24 at 2:05AM PDT

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,003 • Total comments across all topics: 281,983,321

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC