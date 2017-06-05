Electronic Music Pioneer's Works to Be Performed at Santa Monica Library
June 5, 2017 -- Works by pioneering electronic composer Pauline Oliveros -- whose soundscapes have enchanted listeners for more than 50 years -- will be performed this week at the Santa Monica Public Library. The concert featuring works that "bridge poetry, meditation, performance art and sound" will take place Wednesday 7:30 p.m. in the Main Library's Martin Luther King Jr. Auditorium, organizers said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The LookOut news.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Art Therapy Studio Draws on Power of Expres...
|3 hr
|Chocolatebambam
|6
|Ban all Muslims from entering United States
|3 hr
|Kinder and Gentle...
|6
|Review: Wildcats Bowling League at Inglewood Lanes
|8 hr
|WILDCATS LEAGUE B...
|20
|Report tax fraud and get a reward.....
|10 hr
|JLG
|2
|Free time during the Summer? We're CASTING!
|12 hr
|MeaganMysticArt
|1
|Review: Ciclii
|21 hr
|Wayne_Santee
|3
|One City One Pride Art Festival gets underway
|May 30
|Darius
|4
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC