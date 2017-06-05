Electronic Music Pioneer's Works to B...

Electronic Music Pioneer's Works to Be Performed at Santa Monica Library

June 5, 2017 -- Works by pioneering electronic composer Pauline Oliveros -- whose soundscapes have enchanted listeners for more than 50 years -- will be performed this week at the Santa Monica Public Library. The concert featuring works that "bridge poetry, meditation, performance art and sound" will take place Wednesday 7:30 p.m. in the Main Library's Martin Luther King Jr. Auditorium, organizers said.

