Dead Rock West to Release New 'Move Love' Album via Omnivore Recordings

MORE LOVE is the album where it all comes together for DEAD ROCK WEST like never before. For their fourth album and first for Omnivore Recordings that's due out August 11, the California vocal duo of Cindy Wasserman and Frank Lee Drennen have joined forces with producer John Doe--of the legendary band X, with whom they've toured numerous times--to create an album that places their achingly beautiful signature vocals and harmonies in finely etched rock, alt-country and pop settings.

