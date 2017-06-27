Dead Rock West Premiere Lead Single '...

Dead Rock West Premiere Lead Single 'Boundless Fearless Love'

Today , DEAD ROCK WEST--the California alt-country rock vocal duo of Cindy Wasserman and Frank Lee Drennen--partnered with Los Angeles Times' Pop & Hiss to premiere "Boundless Fearless Love." It's the lead single off their new album MORE LOVE due out Friday, August 11 via Omnivore Recordings.

