Dead Rock West Premiere Lead Single 'Boundless Fearless Love'
Today , DEAD ROCK WEST--the California alt-country rock vocal duo of Cindy Wasserman and Frank Lee Drennen--partnered with Los Angeles Times' Pop & Hiss to premiere "Boundless Fearless Love." It's the lead single off their new album MORE LOVE due out Friday, August 11 via Omnivore Recordings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Johnny Depp
|3 hr
|BestRedVest
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|18 hr
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,947
|Violence Disrupts Santa Ana Soccer Game
|Mon
|secret Asian man
|1
|Toilet charity gets Indian village to take on T...
|Mon
|Jan
|1
|Who are these that protest the protesters?
|Mon
|actorvet
|1
|ByteFence- steer clear of these a-holes
|Sun
|Rodrigo
|1
|6-21-17 Murders hit record high in Mexico
|Jun 25
|Rip Chen Picket
|8
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC