Dance Troupe Brings Unique Movement t...

Dance Troupe Brings Unique Movement to Santa Monica's Tongva Park

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The LookOut news

June 7, 2017 -- Choreographer Mecca Vazie Andrews and "The MOVEMENT movement" will turn Santa Monica's Tongva Park into a stage Wednesday and Thursday night as the troupe performs a dance work created and adapted for the award-winning space. Andrews, who has choreographed and performed at art museums as well as with the LA punk rock band Sex Stains, describes the work as "a conscious exploration of time and connectivity for a new cultural age."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The LookOut news.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Wildcats Bowling League at Inglewood Lanes 2 hr BOWLING WITH LINDA 26
Redondo Beach & Lawndale one city? 4 hr CalyPsyD 1
News Gang member once involved in Harbor Gateway tru... Tue Yaya 1
Maxine waters Tue actorvet 4
gobal warming trump why did you drop paris deal Tue whats putin know 1
80 Charts that Show Global Warming Hysteria Is ... Tue Gerald 1
Contributers Needed for New Unscripted Comedy T... Tue MysticArts Jacob 1
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,808 • Total comments across all topics: 281,587,806

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC