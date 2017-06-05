Dance Troupe Brings Unique Movement to Santa Monica's Tongva Park
June 7, 2017 -- Choreographer Mecca Vazie Andrews and "The MOVEMENT movement" will turn Santa Monica's Tongva Park into a stage Wednesday and Thursday night as the troupe performs a dance work created and adapted for the award-winning space. Andrews, who has choreographed and performed at art museums as well as with the LA punk rock band Sex Stains, describes the work as "a conscious exploration of time and connectivity for a new cultural age."
