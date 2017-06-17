Culinary SOS: Cassia's whole grilled branzino
It's a simple, if dramatic, presentation: A butterflied whole branzino is marinated with turmeric, garlic and spicy Thai chiles just long enough for the flavors to infuse, 30 minutes or so. The fish is then quickly grilled until the skin is burnished and blistered and the interior is barely cooked through, and plated under an assortment of fragrant fresh herb sprigs - mint, dill, laksa leaf - and lime wedges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Fri
|bill
|20,937
|Bass Player MISSING!!!
|Jun 14
|Anonymous
|1
|WARNING about Inception Media Group
|Jun 10
|Suing Inception M...
|1
|Adam West learned to embrace Batman role he cou...
|Jun 10
|discocrisco
|1
|One City One Pride Art Festival gets underway
|May 30
|Darius
|4
|Coco Montoya Learned the Hard Truth From Blues ...
|May '17
|Duke for Mayor
|1
|Steak N Shake burger joint offers fake passport...
|May '17
|Shane
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC