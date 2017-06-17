Culinary SOS: Cassia's whole grilled branzino

It's a simple, if dramatic, presentation: A butterflied whole branzino is marinated with turmeric, garlic and spicy Thai chiles just long enough for the flavors to infuse, 30 minutes or so. The fish is then quickly grilled until the skin is burnished and blistered and the interior is barely cooked through, and plated under an assortment of fragrant fresh herb sprigs - mint, dill, laksa leaf - and lime wedges.

