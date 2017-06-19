Councilmembers Fear Conversion of Santa Monica Beachfront Hotels to Condos
By Jonathan Friedman Associate Editor June 23, 2017 -- Nearly 30 years ago Santa Monica voters approved Proposition S that prohibited further construction of hotels and restaurants along the city's coast. City Councilmembers now fear the "control on coastal land use intensification" created by the measure is threatened by the potential conversion of hotels into luxury condos.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The LookOut news.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I HATE little dogs!
|45 min
|Rodents00
|1
|Follow me on SC!!!
|1 hr
|Hippie_Chic
|1
|6-21-17 Murders hit record high in Mexico
|4 hr
|Mexican Sux
|5
|Forever the bridesmaid: Are listings that linge...
|7 hr
|same all over
|1
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|22 hr
|Ahmmad
|77
|One of the LAPD cruisers allegedly stolen by ca...
|Thu
|secret Asian man
|3
|Bass Player MISSING!!!
|Jun 14
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC