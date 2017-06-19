Councilmembers Fear Conversion of San...

Councilmembers Fear Conversion of Santa Monica Beachfront Hotels to Condos

By Jonathan Friedman Associate Editor June 23, 2017 -- Nearly 30 years ago Santa Monica voters approved Proposition S that prohibited further construction of hotels and restaurants along the city's coast. City Councilmembers now fear the "control on coastal land use intensification" created by the measure is threatened by the potential conversion of hotels into luxury condos.

