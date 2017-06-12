Council Appoints Neighborhood Activist to Santa Monica Financial Oversight Panel
By Jonathan Friedman Associate Editor June 16, 2017 -- Earlier this year Santa Monica neighborhood activists complained they didn't have a representative on the Audit Subcommittee, charged with overseeing audits of the municipal budget. Now they have one.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The LookOut news.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|bill
|20,937
|Johnny Depp
|8 hr
|BestRedVest
|2
|312 New Summer Prostitutes Arrive
|8 hr
|BestRedVest
|3
|Women should stop wearing bras
|8 hr
|BestRedVest
|3
|The Hills vs Jersey Shore
|11 hr
|Stillnotoverthehills
|1
|Wet 'N' Wild Waterpark Los Angeles (Sep '13)
|16 hr
|567abc
|22
|teens steal lapd cars
|19 hr
|adamanter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC