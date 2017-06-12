Conrad Hilton, brother to Paris, plea...

Conrad Hilton, brother to Paris, pleads not guilty in alleged Bentley theft

Read more: LA Daily News

The great-grandson of hotel magnate Conrad Hilton pleaded not guilty today to charges that he took a Bentley belonging to his ex-girlfriend's father and disobeyed a restraining order to stay away from her. Conrad Hughes Hilton, 23, of Los Angeles was charged May 9 with one felony count of driving or taking a vehicle without consent, two misdemeanor counts of disobeying a domestic relations restraining order and one misdemeanor count of contempt of court.

