Conrad Hilton, brother to Paris, pleads not guilty in alleged Bentley theft
The great-grandson of hotel magnate Conrad Hilton pleaded not guilty today to charges that he took a Bentley belonging to his ex-girlfriend's father and disobeyed a restraining order to stay away from her. Conrad Hughes Hilton, 23, of Los Angeles was charged May 9 with one felony count of driving or taking a vehicle without consent, two misdemeanor counts of disobeying a domestic relations restraining order and one misdemeanor count of contempt of court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Enter to Win a FREE Fidget Spinner worth $25
|7 hr
|Trumpets
|1
|Do you think Donald Trump should be President? ...
|7 hr
|Trumpets
|1
|Maxine waters
|16 hr
|Paul Kersey
|5
|White Male Privilege
|18 hr
|Coco lover
|22
|Ban all Muslims from entering United States
|19 hr
|Refuse to hate
|8
|Review: National Family Solutions
|19 hr
|Happy2Hear
|2
|Women should stop wearing bras
|20 hr
|AntiSaggyTitties
|5
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC