Classics - 1971 'Hot Rod' Ferrari Dayton going under the hammer

Set to be featured at the RM Sotheby's Monterey event in August, Bill Harrah's 'Hot Rod' Ferrari is crossing the auction block at no reserve, giving the chance to claim a rather unique model for your garage. Ferrari premiered the 365 GTB/4 back in 1968 as a major departure from the predecessor - the 275 GTB - which was quickly forgotten thanks to the new model's first, second, and third place finish at the 1967 24 Hours of Daytona that landed its nickname still in use today.

