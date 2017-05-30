Charlie Sheen Reveals New Girlfriend ...

Charlie Sheen Reveals New Girlfriend While Attending His Daughter's Birthday Dinner -- See the Pic

The 51-year-old actor stepped out with his girlfriend, Jules, in Santa Monica, California, on Thursday night, for his daughter, Lola's,12th birthday dinner. Denise Richards, who divorced Sheen in 2006, was also at her daughter's birthday celebration, sharing a sweet pic of Lola about to blow out a candle to Instagram, writing, "Happy 12th birthday my gorgeous lola.... I love u so much a i ."

