Charlie Sheen Reveals New Girlfriend While Attending His Daughter's Birthday Dinner -- See the Pic
The 51-year-old actor stepped out with his girlfriend, Jules, in Santa Monica, California, on Thursday night, for his daughter, Lola's,12th birthday dinner. Denise Richards, who divorced Sheen in 2006, was also at her daughter's birthday celebration, sharing a sweet pic of Lola about to blow out a candle to Instagram, writing, "Happy 12th birthday my gorgeous lola.... I love u so much a i ."
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|woodland hills community church Robbed
|2 hr
|cyoti
|3
|White Male Privilege
|3 hr
|eyes on boobs
|13
|Bones Belonging to Ancient Mammals Found Under ...
|3 hr
|lighterthanyou
|2
|Kathy Vara (Jan '10)
|3 hr
|eyes on boobs
|82
|Trumped You Los Angeles
|3 hr
|The Bronx
|3
|The Latest: More venues cancel Kathy Griffin shows
|5 hr
|B Insane Ogolfcourse
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|davey mushly mom
|20,924
