Casey Kasem's widow files wrongful death lawsuit against his three eldest children
Jean Kasem, the widow of Casey Kasem, has filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against the "American Top 40" host's three eldest children and others. Kerri Kasem, Mike Kasem, Julie Kasem Aboulhosn, Jamil Anis Aboulhosn, attorney Troy L. Martin and Catholic Health Initiatives are named in the suit, filed June 14 in U.S. District Court in Washington state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|2 hr
|Ahmmad
|77
|6-21-17 Murders hit record high in Mexico
|5 hr
|lighterthanyou
|4
|One of the LAPD cruisers allegedly stolen by ca...
|5 hr
|secret Asian man
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Bass Player MISSING!!!
|Jun 14
|Anonymous
|1
|WARNING about Inception Media Group
|Jun 10
|Suing Inception M...
|1
|Adam West learned to embrace Batman role he cou...
|Jun 10
|discocrisco
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC