Carson kicks off a major planning overhaul to transform city

13 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Breeze

Carson isn't taking any shortcuts on its journey to shed its past, when the 19-square-mile, largely industrial suburb served as a trash dump for Los Angeles County. The city has launched a sweeping $1.1 million future-planning process that will build on years of groundwork laid by city staff to better integrate its industrial, commercial and residential communities.

