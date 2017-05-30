Carl Weathers Directs 'Danny And The Deep Blue Sea' Starring Tanna Frederick and Robert Standley
SANTA MONICA, Calif. - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Danny and the Deep Blue Sea starring Tanna Frederick and Robert Standley, and directed by Carl Weathers, will open July 1 at the Edgemar Center for the Arts in Santa Monica.
