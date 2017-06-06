California's failure to ban polystyre...

California's failure to ban polystyrene means cities like Los Angeles need to step up

The Legislature's recent rejection of a proposed statewide ban on plastic foam takeout containers was disappointing and surprising, considering that it happened hours before California lawmakers were excoriating President Trump for the environmental shortsightedness of pulling out of the Paris climate accord . Even more perplexing was that the same day the California Senate voted down the ban, it passed a bill that would require 100% of the state's power to come from renewable sources by 2045 .

