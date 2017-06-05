California lawmakers consider making ...

California lawmakers consider making troubled state tax board appointed rather than elected

Assemblyman Richard Bloom , right, shown with Assemblywoman Shirley Weber in March, said the state tax board might benefit from being an appointed rather than an elected panel. California's scandal-plagued tax agency might benefit from making its board appointed rather than elected according to legislators who held a hearing Wednesday on how to address deep-seated problems.

