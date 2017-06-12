Those of us raised in a home where we knew dating a person of another race would never be accepted will certainly identify with the premise of written and directed by two-time Ovation winner Dominic Hoffman as a Co-Production with Edgemar Center for the Arts in Santa Monica. The play's Los Angeles Premiere, presented by wo families, unacquainted with one another, who suddenly find themselves forced to communicate on most intimate terms after their two children die together in a tragic car accident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.