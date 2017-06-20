Bodyguard for well-known alt-right figure stabbed several times

A man who works as a bodyguard for a nationally known figure popular among the alt-right was stabbed multiple times in Santa Monica on Saturday night following a dispute in a parking lot, police said. Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a brawl broke out in a parking structure near Colorado Avenue and 2nd Street shortly after 11 p.m. on Saturday, according to Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.