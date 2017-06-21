Beverly Hills Approves Bike Lanes for...

Beverly Hills Approves Bike Lanes for Santa Monica Blvd

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: StreetsBlog.org

Last night the Beverly Hills City Council unanimously approved adding bike lanes to Santa Monica Boulevard. The new lanes are expected to be completed in mid-2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at StreetsBlog.org.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News One of the LAPD cruisers allegedly stolen by ca... 1 hr Bad Boy 2
6-21-17 Murders hit record high in Mexico 2 hr America 3
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 6 hr god ofuranus 76
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 19 Fitus T Bluster 20,945
Bass Player MISSING!!! Jun 14 Anonymous 1
WARNING about Inception Media Group Jun 10 Suing Inception M... 1
News Adam West learned to embrace Batman role he cou... Jun 10 discocrisco 1
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at June 22 at 3:25AM PDT

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,167 • Total comments across all topics: 281,942,391

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC