Autopsy: Drugs Taken By Chris Cornell Didn't Cause Death
Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell had drugs in his body, including an anti-anxiety medication, but they didn't contribute to his death by hanging in a Detroit hotel room, according to autopsy reports released Friday.
