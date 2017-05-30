Assembly Passes Two of Santa Monica L...

Assembly Passes Two of Santa Monica Legislatorsa Housing Bills

By Jonathan Friedman Associate Editor June 2, 2017 -- Two pieces of legislation proposed by Assemblyman Richard Bloom, whose district includes Santa Monica, that are aimed at tackling what he calls California's "housing crisis" easily passed in the State Assembly on Thursday. AB 1521 requires owners of affordable housing properties that are being taken off the market to accept purchase offers from "a preservation entity" that intends to maintain the affordability restriction.

