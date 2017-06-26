Ask Emily: You are now protected from...

Ask Emily: You are now protected from nasty surprise bills

Starting in July, many Californians will be protected against surprise medical bills from out-of-network Before Kevin Powers underwent lung cancer surgery last October, his girlfriend, Agi Orsi, meticulously checked and double-checked to be sure his Santa Monica hospital and surgeon were in his health plan's network. They were.

